‘NTK candidates attacked during campaigning’

11 February 2022 23:53 IST

They were threatened to withdraw nominations: Seeman

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman has alleged that his party candidates and cadre were attacked while campaigning for the urban civic polls.

Mr. Seeman claimed that NTK cadres were abducted and threatened to withdraw their nominations.

Claiming that he and his cadre adhere to COVID-19 restrictions during campaigns, he charged that on the other hand, DMK youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin was conducting massive campaigns violating COVID-19 safety protocols. He questioned who would take responsibility if COVID-19 cases rise after the elections. He said the DMK had not fulfilled poll promises and asked whether the government had distributed ₹ 1,000 cash incentive for women.

Hijab row

On the hijab row in Karnataka, Mr.Seeman alleged that the BJP was incapable of seeking votes highlighting the various achievements of the Central government and hence they were stirring up such issues.