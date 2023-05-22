ADVERTISEMENT

NTK cadre seek action against private buses for collecting excess charge

May 22, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Naam Tamilar Katchi at the Salem Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The cadre of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) sought action against private buses for collecting excess ticket charges instead of the fixed charges from the New Bus Stand to Seelanaickenpatti.

During the grievances redress meeting on Monday, more than 50 cadre of the NTK submitted a petition to Collector S. Karmegam. In the petition, the cadre said that as per government order, ₹7 should be collected from a passenger from Salem New Bus Stand to Seelanaickenpatti (9.5 km), including taxes. But in private buses, they collected ₹10 from the passengers. As per rule, the registration number of the stage carriage, name of the permit holder, ticket serial number, date of issue, from, and to should be on a ticket. But this rule was not followed by the private buses.

On many tickets, they mentioned “luggage”. In some buses, fake tickets were issued. So passengers were unable to file cases against the buses using those tickets. So the cadre urge the district administration to inspect the buses plying on this route and cancel the permits of buses that collected excess fare.

The Collector received 397 petitions from the public during the meeting. In Namakkal, Collector S. Uma received 230 petitions, and distributed welfare assistance worth ₹22,290 to differently abled beneficiaries.

