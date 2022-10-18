NTC workers wait for bonus payment 

National Textile Corporation-run mills in Tamil Nadu remain closed for more than two years. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Almost 4,000 workers who were employed in seven textile mills run by National Textile Corporation (NTC) in the State are hoping for a positive response from the NTC regarding bonus payments this year.

The NTC mills in Tamil Nadu - five in Coimbatore and two in the southern districts - have almost 2.5 lakh spindles and employed 2,000 permanent workers and 2,000 temporary workers who were working for nearly 10 years.

The mills were closed when COVID-19 spread in the country in 2020 and the workers started getting 50 % salary from May 18, 2020.

T.S. Rajamani, HMS leader, said the workers had not received the 50 % wages too for the last two months and were not paid bonus in 2020 and 2021. For the current year, the workers and trade union members staged a protest last week here demanding payment of at least one year bonus and wage arrears for the last two months.

“There was a similar protest in Maharashtra too as all the 23 NTC mills in the country are closed for more than two years now. The Chairman and Managing Director of NTC is said to have given a positive indication to the chairman of Save NTC movement who met her. We are waiting to hear from NTC on bonus payments,” he said.

The NTC would get ₹2,000 crore from the assets that it had sold. Even if ₹1,000 crore was re-invested in the mills, all the 23 units in the country could be operated with profits. As in the earlier days, the mills could supply cloth for uniforms of various government departments to be profitable, he said.

The unions submitted several demands to the Union government seeking reopening of the mills. But, there was no response, he claimed.