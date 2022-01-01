NTC workers to stage protest on Jan. 5

Trade union members will stage a protest here on January 5 demanding payment of wage arrears and bonus to workers of National Textile Corporation (NTC) mills and to reopen the units.

Hind Mazdoor Sabha leader T.S. Rajamani said a meeting of the Save NTC Movement will be held here on January 4, in which trade union leaders from other States will take part.

As many as 25,000 workers are employed at the 23 mills in the country and almost 15,000 are permanent workers.

Since the lockdown last year, the mills remain shut and the workers were getting 50% wages. However, wages for two months and bonus are pending now. “We hear that the government plans to go for conversion where it will give orders to private mills for value addition. This may not work out. The livelihood of almost 25,000 workers is at stake. The government can modernise and revive all the 23 mills if it uses the funds pending from other departments and State governments and the amount realised through land sale,” he said.

There is a ready market for the products produced at NTC mills as the clothing requirements of the different government departments is high. The Central Government should look at reviving the NTC mills rather than closing them down. The situation is quite bad and the unions will decide on the future course of action at the January 4 meeting, he said.