NTC workers to get wages

COIMBATORE

19 June 2020 22:52 IST

The National Textile Corporation (NTC) will pay its workers wages for May by June 25. This was decided at a meeting on Friday in the presence of District Collector K. Rajamani between the trade union leaders and the NTC management.

M. Arumugam, AITUC leader, said the management had agreed to pay the wages for its textile mill workers for the month of May by June 25.

Operation in phases

The workers would get full wages till May 17 and 50 % of the wages for the period between May 18 and 31.

Advertising

Advertising

NTC mills would start operation in phases, he added.