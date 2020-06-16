NTC workers stage protest

Coimbatore

16 June 2020 22:34 IST

Workers of National Textile Corporation (NTC) mills in Coimbatore district staged a protest on the mill campuses on Tuesday demanding wages for last month.

Tamil Nadu AITUC secretary M. Arumugam said leaders of trade unions and Coimbatore MP PR Natarajan met Coimbatore District Collector K. Rajamani last month and sought payment of full wages for the NTC workers for April. However, the NTC management said it will pay only 50 % of the wages paid in April and the union leaders said the workers will receive it under protest.

The NTC mill workers are paid the salary on the seventh of every month. This month, they have not received the wages so far for May.

“We continue to demand full salary for April and 50 % salary for May,” he said. Leaders of trade unions here plan to meet Mr. Natarajan and the Collector and discuss the issue again.