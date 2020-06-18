NTC workers stage protest demanding wages

COIMBATORE

18 June 2020 08:33 IST

Leaders of trade unions, Coimbatore MP P.R. Natarajan, and the management of National Textile Corporation (NTC) are expected to meet Coimbatore District Collector K. Rajamani on Thursday regarding payment of wages to NTC workers.

The workers staged a protest on Tuesday and again on Wednesday.

AITUC leader M. Arumugam said the workers and unions demanded payment of full wages for April and the issue was discussed in the presence of the Collector.

The union agreed then for 50 % wages for May. The NTC mill workers usually get their salary in the first week of the month. This month, they have not got the salary so far.

“We continue to demand 50 % wages for May and full wages for April.

Today, we held talks with the management and plan to meet the Collector tomorrow.

The NTC management says there is financial crunch as there is no sale of yarn or cloth,” he said.