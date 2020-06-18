Coimbatore

NTC workers stage protest demanding wages

Leaders of trade unions, Coimbatore MP P.R. Natarajan, and the management of National Textile Corporation (NTC) are expected to meet Coimbatore District Collector K. Rajamani on Thursday regarding payment of wages to NTC workers.

The workers staged a protest on Tuesday and again on Wednesday.

AITUC leader M. Arumugam said the workers and unions demanded payment of full wages for April and the issue was discussed in the presence of the Collector.

The union agreed then for 50 % wages for May. The NTC mill workers usually get their salary in the first week of the month. This month, they have not got the salary so far.

“We continue to demand 50 % wages for May and full wages for April.

Today, we held talks with the management and plan to meet the Collector tomorrow.

The NTC management says there is financial crunch as there is no sale of yarn or cloth,” he said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 18, 2020 9:36:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/ntc-workers-stage-protest-demanding-wages/article31856927.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY