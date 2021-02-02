Coimbatore

NTC workers launch indefinite protest

Workers of the National Textile Corporation (NTC) mills here launched an indefinite protest demanding the reopening of the units in Tamil Nadu. There are seven NTC mills in the State, including five in Coimbatore.

The mills stopped production in March last year because of the nationwide lockdown. While other activities have resumed, operation of NTC mills continue to be suspended. The workers are getting only 50 % of the salary and have hence launched the protest, according to a press release from the unions.

