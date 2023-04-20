HamberMenu
NTC workers demand payment of wages

April 20, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Workers of NTC mills staging a protest in front of a mill in Coimbatore on Thursday.

Workers of NTC mills staging a protest in front of a mill in Coimbatore on Thursday. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Workers of National Textile Corporation (NTC) mills staged a protest in front of six textile mills in the State and cooked porridge as part of the protest.

Led by trade union leaders, about 500 workers staged the protest in front of six mills in the State, including a few in Coimbatore. This included nearly 150 women.

The workers demanded payment of wages that has been stopped for the last five-six months. The mills remain closed since April 2020 and the workers were receiving 50 % wages.

However, for the last six months or so, the workers are not paid any wages. Those who retired in the last two years have not received the gratuity. The Central government should take a decision on NTC mills and pay the wages and other benefits to the workers.

Several workers were still attending the mills for mandatory maintenance works. They are also not getting any salary. The government should immediately pay the wage arrears, the union leaders said.

