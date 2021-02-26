NTC mills yet to reopen fully

National Textile Corporation (NTC), which has seven mills in the State, is operating two mills currently and has approval to operate one more, according to trade union sources.

The sources said the yarn sales from the two mills need to pick up. “We are waiting with hope that the NTC management will start operations of all the mills in the State by the end of March,” said one of the trade union leaders here.

The NTC mills in the State were closed last March when the lockdown was announced to control spread of COVID-19. The workers staged protests demanding reopening of the mills and some of the trade union leaders met the NTC officials in New Delhi recently.

They were assured that all the mills in the State would be reopenedby the end of March.

“We are hopeful that all the mills will begin production shortly. The NTC management can generate funds to run all the mills,” the union leader said.