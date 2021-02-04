NTC mills likely to reopen soon

COIMBATORE

04 February 2021 23:23 IST

The textile mills operated by National Textile Corporation (NTC) in the State are expected to be re-opened shortly, according to trade union sources.

Workers launched an indefinite protest on Monday and trade union leaders of the Joint Action Council of Textile Mill Workers Unions here held talks with the NTC management in New Delhi on Thursday.

The union sources said that two of the seven mills in the State resumed operation recently. The union representatives sought continuous operation of these two mills and re-opening of the rest.

The workers of the closed mills are getting only 50 % salary as the mills stopped production when the nation-wide lockdown was announced in March last year. The management assured the leaders on Thursday that efforts will be taken to reopen all the mills by the end of next month and clarified that there were no plans to shut down any of the mills.

Following the talks, the NTC workers withdrew the strike on Thursday evening.