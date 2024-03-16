GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NTC mill workers in Tamil Nadu receive salary dues

March 16, 2024 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Union Ministry of Textiles has started disbursing the wage dues to workers of 23 textile mills run by the National Textile Corporation (NTC), including seven in Tamil Nadu.

At a programme held in Mumbai on Friday, Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Textiles, said it was unfortunate that COVID had affected the NTC mills that were already facing difficult situations due to losses and cash flow problems.

The salary dues from May, 2020 to December 2021 were cleared now and in another 30-40 days, dues for wages till the end of August 2022 would be cleared. “I am hopeful this process will continue and the salary up to date will be cleared at the earliest,” he said.

And, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi formed the government for the third time, a system would be worked out to rehabilitate and revive the viable mills, he added.

T.S. Rajamani, coordinator for the Save NTC movement, said the mills, including seven in Tamil Nadu that employed nearly 3,000 workers, were closed down illegally since COVID. The workers and trade unions had organised several protests and made multiple representations. The government should not only clear the wage arrears, but also look at ways to reopen the mills, he said.

