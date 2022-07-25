NSO officials to be trained for household survey

The National Statistical Office (NSO), which is the nodal agency to conduct large-scale socio-economic sample surveys, is organising a three-day training here for its enumerators and supervisors who will do a household consumption expenditure survey.

According to a press release from E.M. Vibeesh, Director of NSO (FOD), Tamil Nadu (West), officials from Coimbatore, Salem, Tiruchi, and Dharmapuri are participating in the training that started on Monday.

The NSO is conducting a household consumption expenditure survey for a year from July. Information collected in it will be used to prepare weighting diagram for compilation of consumer price indices for rural and urban India. Further, the statistical indicators of the level of living, social consumption and well being, and inequalities therein will also be compiled from the data collected through this survey.

About 820 of the 15,016 villages / urban blocks to be covered in the survey are in Tamil Nadu. Trained officials of the NSO will visit the villages and urban blocks and collect details door-to-door through a computer assisted personal interview form.