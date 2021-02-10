NSG conducts mock drill

COIMBATORE

10 February 2021 23:55 IST

The National Security Guard (NSG) conducted counter-terrorism drills in the district on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Tuesday, an NSG team carried out a drill at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore rural.

The drill involved NSG commandos rappelling down from a helicopter and attempting to neutralise persons who posed as terrorists, said sources.

The drill also checked the preparedness of and response of ambulance service, fire and rescue services and other departments, said sources.

On Wednesday, a similar exercise was conducted at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University.

Sources added that the NSG team will conduct one more drill in the city on Thursday.