NSG, city police conduct counter-terrorism drills in Coimbatore

13 February 2021 00:24 IST

About 160 commandos from the National Security Guards (NSG) collaborated with the Coimbatore City Police to conduct counter-terrorism drills in the city .

Rescue operation

A press release from Coimbatore City Police on Friday said that the NSG team conducted the drill at the Air Force School and at a private hotel on Race Course Road. The drills were held from 6 p.m. on Thursday to 3 a.m. on Friday.

The drill comprised usage of dummy explosives and shooting using dummy bullet rounds. The NSG commandos along with Coimbatore City Police rescued the workers, who pretended to be trapped inside the buildings as part of the drill. The time taken by the personnel to execute the rescue operations was calculated, according to the release.

The NSG team arrived in the city on February 7 and held similar drills at Isha Yoga Centre and Tamil Nadu Agricultural University. Members of the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services, Health Department and Revenue Department also participated in the drill on Thursday.