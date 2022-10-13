NSA provisions slapped on SDPI workers for Molotov cocktail attack on BJP Coimbatore office

The police have invoked provisions of the National Security Act (NSA) against two functionaries of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) who were arrested on charges of hurling a Molotov cocktail at the BJP Coimbatore office on the night of September 22.

Provisions of the NSA were slapped on S. Sadam Hussain (32) of Cheran Colony at Thudiyalur, and Ahammed Shihabudeen (24) from Nehru Street at R.S. Thottam near Thudiyalur.

They were arrested for offences under Sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent destroy house, etc.) and 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 (punishment for causing explosion likely to endanger life or property) of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908.

Based on instruction from Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, provisions of the NSA were invoked against the two accused and the detention orders were served on them at the Coimbatore Central Prison, where they are serving judicial remand, on Thursday.

According to the police, Hussain was in charge of the now outlawed Popular Front of India (PFI) at Thudiyalur before joining SDPI. He had also worked in the intelligence section of the PFI, the police claimed.