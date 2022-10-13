NSA provisions slapped on SDPI workers for Molotov cocktail attack on BJP Coimbatore office

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 13, 2022 19:29 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have invoked provisions of the National Security Act (NSA) against two functionaries of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) who were arrested on charges of hurling a Molotov cocktail at the BJP Coimbatore office on the night of September 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

Provisions of the NSA were slapped on S. Sadam Hussain (32) of Cheran Colony at Thudiyalur, and Ahammed Shihabudeen (24) from Nehru Street at R.S. Thottam near Thudiyalur. 

They were arrested for offences under Sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent destroy house, etc.) and 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 (punishment for causing explosion likely to endanger life or property) of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908.

Based on instruction from Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, provisions of the NSA were invoked against the two accused and the detention orders were served on them at the Coimbatore Central Prison, where they are serving judicial remand, on Thursday.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, Hussain was in charge of the now outlawed Popular Front of India (PFI) at Thudiyalur before joining SDPI. He had also worked in the intelligence section of the PFI, the police claimed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
national security
crime
arson

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app