NRIs contribute medical devices to Namakkal GH

NAMAKKAL

06 July 2021 23:31 IST

Members of the Singapore Tamizh Sangam contributed medical devices to Namakkal Government Medical College Hospital here on Tuesday. The members contributed 10 multi-parameters and pulse oximeters worth ₹ 7.6 lakh to the hospital in the presence of Minister for Tourism M. Mathiventhan, District Collector Shreya P. Singh, hospital dean Shantha Arulmozhi and other senior officials.

