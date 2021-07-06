CoimbatoreNAMAKKAL 06 July 2021 23:31 IST
Comments
NRIs contribute medical devices to Namakkal GH
Updated: 06 July 2021 23:31 IST
Members of the Singapore Tamizh Sangam contributed medical devices to Namakkal Government Medical College Hospital here on Tuesday. The members contributed 10 multi-parameters and pulse oximeters worth ₹ 7.6 lakh to the hospital in the presence of Minister for Tourism M. Mathiventhan, District Collector Shreya P. Singh, hospital dean Shantha Arulmozhi and other senior officials.
More In Coimbatore
Read more...