Members of the Singapore Tamizh Sangam contributed medical devices to Namakkal Government Medical College Hospital here on Tuesday. The members contributed 10 multi-parameters and pulse oximeters worth ₹ 7.6 lakh to the hospital in the presence of Minister for Tourism M. Mathiventhan, District Collector Shreya P. Singh, hospital dean Shantha Arulmozhi and other senior officials.
NRIs contribute medical devices to Namakkal GH
NAMAKKAL,
July 06, 2021 23:31 IST
