Now traffic violators to sit through class taken by police personnel

Motorists who are found violating traffic rules, such as jumping signals or riding two-wheelers without wearing helmet will now have to sit through a ‘class’ taken by police personnel at select traffic junctions in Coimbatore city.

The class for traffic violators is being held under ‘zero violation junction’ initiative started by City Police Commissioner Pradip Kumar.

Under the initiative, the traffic police will erect shamiana at select traffic junctions in the city where motorists found violating rules will be made to sit through a class taken by officers.

“Improving safety on roads is one of the focus areas of the city police. Zero violation junction is part of various measures on this front,” Mr. Kumar said.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S.R. Senthil Kumar, such shamianas are in place at Chinthamani junction on Sathyamangalam Road and Anna Stature junction on Avinashi Road.

“Most of the traffic violations happen when the motorist is careless or is in a hurry. Such motorists, who are caught during violation, will be made to sit through an awareness class,” he said.

The police expect that the class,which stretches up to 30 minutes, will have more impact on motorists than the nominal fine they get for the violation.

“This is a continuing programme that we aim to conduct at all major traffic junctions,” the Deputy Commissioner added.

Jumping signal, riding two-wheeler without wearing helmet, driving four-wheeler without fastening seatbelt and speaking over mobile phone while driving are the most common violations the police find on city roads.