Now, ride a speed-boat through Coimbatore’s Ukkadam Periyakulam

In the heart of Coimbatore lies a hidden gem for thrill-seekers and nature lovers alike: Entartica Sea World. This newly-opened space offers speed boat rides at the Ukkadam Periyakulam with the promise of breath-taking views.

The engine roars to life and we set off slowly at first, gliding across the tranquil waters. But soon, the real adventure begins as the throttle is pushed, propelling us forward at high speeds. Adrenaline courses through our veins as the boat slices through the water.

The highlight of the ride is the high-speed swirls the boat executes, sending us spinning and laughing with delight. Despite the adrenaline-fueled excitement, we feel safe thanks to the skilled driver.

Throughout the five-minute ride, we are treated to views of lush greenery surrounding the lake, its crystal-clear waters teeming with birdlife. But the adventure doesn’t end there. Entartica Sea World offers a plethora of other water sports activities to suit every taste and preference, from jet skiing to kayaking, pontoon boat rides to aqua roller and aqua cycling.

“We are committed to safety and quality,” says Karthick Naveen, the manager. “Each passenger is provided a life jacket, ensuring peace of mind as they embark on their journey. With a maximum capacity of six persons per boat, every detail is meticulously planned to ensure a comfortable and enjoyable experience.”

While the ride is suitable for people of all ages, it is important to note that children must be safely held by adults during high-speed maneuvers. Entartica Sea World promises an unforgettable experience that will leave you craving for more.

At Ukkadam Periyakulam. Open from noon to 5pm. For details, call 7708070768.

