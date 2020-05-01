Now, garment manufacturers into fashionable masks

With use of masks becoming a must for every one, several garment manufacturers are focusing on products that are comfortable, stylish, and protective.

“Not everyone needs the surgical masks or the N 95 masks. Fabric masks that can be reused, are comfortable, and still provide the required protection to the users are getting into market in large numbers. It (masks) are becoming a lifestyle product too,” says one of the garment makers here.

Srihari Balakrishnan, president of KG Fabriks, says the company has so far sold 4,000 pieces of masks made of high grade denim. “We are trying to promote it as an ethical alternative,” he says. With one metre of fabric, nearly 20 masks can be made. These can be worn the entire day and is washable. Unlike other fabrics, denim has to be washed after stitching. Hence, the masks are washed and treated with anti-microbial solution.

With use of masks becoming mandatory in public places, world over, this will be a new product line for many companies. “It will be a product that is both, personal and slightly stylish,” he says.

According to Sunil Jhunjhunwala of Techno Sportswear in Tiruppur, it has collaborated with NIFT TEA initially and with National Institute of Design to come out with masks that are comfortable to wear and provide “reasonable protection.” The masks are made of light weight knitted fabric that is used to make sportswear. “We suggest that it can be washed 25 times,” he says.

The product also has a provision where the user can add a label with his or her name. “We started making it one week before the lockdown and make it with the raw material available. In a couple of months will come out with a new version when more resources are available,” he says.

Prabhu Damodharan, convenor of Indian Texpreneurs Federation, says Indian companies can make huge volumes of cloth masks and these can be exported too. There are a lot of enquiries from the US and Europe and every company is trying to make use of its expertise and come out with different types of masks.