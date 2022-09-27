The facility to apply for Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) will be included at all online Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) in Salem from September 28 (Wednesday), according to a release from the Coimbatore Regional Passport Officer K. Palravindran.
Now apply Police Clearance Certificate at POPSKs in Salem
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.