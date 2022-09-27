Coimbatore

Now apply Police Clearance Certificate at POPSKs in Salem

The facility to apply for Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) will be included at all online Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) in Salem from September 28 (Wednesday), according to a release from the Coimbatore Regional Passport Officer K. Palravindran.


