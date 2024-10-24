November 16 deadline set for constituting ICCs in Krishnagiri

District Collector K.M. Sarayu has issued a deadline of November 16 for the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) in all workplaces as mandated under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal ) Act, 2013.

All workplaces with over 10 employees of all genders are mandated to constitute an ICC and details of the committee and its members shall be duly communicated to the Department Social Welfare by November 16, the district administration has stated.

All workplaces – private and public-government and non-goverment – with over 10 employees shall have an ICC with four members, among whom not less than 50% are women.

Government departments, hospitals, cooperative societies, banks, departmental stores, finance firms, jewellers, schools and colleges, textiles and garments, village panchayats among others workplaces are mandated to set up ICC.

The ICCs shall meet and an annual report shall also be tabled with the District Social Welfare Department, at room no.21, Collectorate, Krishnagiri. The same shall also be emailed on dswokrishnagiri2@gmail.com. Workplaces may also contact 9944413189; 7639375360.

Organisations, departments, workplaces found operating without an ICC shall be fined a penalty of ₹50,000, the Collector has warned.