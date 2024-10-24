GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

November 16 deadline set for constituting ICCs in Krishnagiri

Published - October 24, 2024 05:33 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector K.M. Sarayu has issued a deadline of November 16 for the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) in all workplaces as mandated under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal ) Act, 2013.

All workplaces with over 10 employees of all genders are mandated to constitute an ICC and details of the committee and its members shall be duly communicated to the Department Social Welfare by November 16, the district administration has stated.

All workplaces – private and public-government and non-goverment – with over 10 employees shall have an ICC with four members, among whom not less than 50% are women.

Government departments, hospitals, cooperative societies, banks, departmental stores, finance firms, jewellers, schools and colleges, textiles and garments, village panchayats among others workplaces are mandated to set up ICC.

The ICCs shall meet and an annual report shall also be tabled with the District Social Welfare Department, at room no.21, Collectorate, Krishnagiri. The same shall also be emailed on dswokrishnagiri2@gmail.com. Workplaces may also contact 9944413189; 7639375360.

Organisations, departments, workplaces found operating without an ICC shall be fined a penalty of ₹50,000, the Collector has warned.

Published - October 24, 2024 05:33 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.