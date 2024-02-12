Novel protest at Coimbatore Collectorate

February 12, 2024 05:51 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The weekly grievances redress meeting at the Coimbatore District Collectorate witnessed a novel protest on Monday.

Members of ‘Hindustan Makkal Sevai Iyakkam’ staged a protest carrying toy guns, seeking the administration to grant gun license to the outfit’s leader P. Manikandan, due to alleged threats from anti-social elements.

Members of 'Hindustan Makkal Sevai Iyakkam' arrived at #Coimbatore District Collectorate on Monday carrying toy guns. They appealed to Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati for a gun license to ensure safety of their leader, Lotus Manikandan from threats by anti-social elements@THChennaipic.twitter.com/EAyirKCKkm — Avantika Krishna (@AvantikaKrish) February 12, 2024

Manikandan aka ‘Lotus’ Manikandan, was arrested in 2019 by the Ramanathapuram police in Coimbatore for posting inflammatory remarks about a religion on Facebook.

Protest for free house sites

Members of the Adi-Dravidar community staged a protest at the Collectorate demanding free house sites. Despite submitting numerous petitions over the years, their grievances remained unresolved, they claimed. Kalaiarasan, a representative of the group, alleged that officials were demanding bribe for granting land, which was rightfully theirs.

Overall, the administration received 469 petitions encompassing issues including requests for free housing, oldage pension, transfer of land titles, employment opportunities, access to drinking water, welfare schemes, medical and financial aid, and educational assistance.