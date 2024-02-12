GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Novel protest at Coimbatore Collectorate

February 12, 2024 05:51 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The weekly grievances redress meeting at the Coimbatore District Collectorate witnessed a novel protest on Monday.

Members of ‘Hindustan Makkal Sevai Iyakkam’ staged a protest carrying toy guns, seeking the administration to grant gun license to the outfit’s leader P. Manikandan, due to alleged threats from anti-social elements.

Manikandan aka ‘Lotus’ Manikandan, was arrested in 2019 by the Ramanathapuram police in Coimbatore for posting inflammatory remarks about a religion on Facebook.

Protest for free house sites

Members of the Adi-Dravidar community staged a protest at the Collectorate demanding free house sites. Despite submitting numerous petitions over the years, their grievances remained unresolved, they claimed. Kalaiarasan, a representative of the group, alleged that officials were demanding bribe for granting land, which was rightfully theirs.

Overall, the administration received 469 petitions encompassing issues including requests for free housing, oldage pension, transfer of land titles, employment opportunities, access to drinking water, welfare schemes, medical and financial aid, and educational assistance.

Related Topics

Coimbatore

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.