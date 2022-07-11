‘Notify land close to Nanjarayan tank as watercourse poramboke’

Members of the Nanjarayan Tank Conservation Movement submit petition to Tiruppur Collector

Members of the Nanjarayan Tank Conservation Movement at the Tiruppur Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: Sai Charan N

As many as 70 members of the Nanjarayan Tank Conservation Movement submitted a petition to Tiruppur Collector S. Vineeth demanding to notify the land close to Nanjarayan tank as watercourse poramboke.

In the petition addressed to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and sent through the District Collector, the petitioners alleged that the watercourse land outside the 440-acre Nanjarayan tank, across the Nallar River in Sarkar Periyapalayam, was sold at a giveaway price by the Revenue Department officials.

The nine acres of government land located in the periphery of the Nanjarayan tank, which is worth ₹ 50 crore, was sold to a private school for ₹1.5 crore a few years back, said M. Eesan, coordinator of the movement.

He also alleged that the former Revenue Department officials, who facilitated the land deal “misused their powers and transferred the land.”

The petitioners wanted the land deal cancelled with immediate effect as the said land was in an ecologically sensitive area. They also demanded constitution of an inquiry committee to investigate the land deal and raise corruption proceedings against the officials.

The Nanjarayan tank was announced as the 17th Bird Sanctuary of the State in the budget last year. Further notification to execute the announcement is pending, said the petitioners. The Collector promised the petitioners to look in the issue.

Mr. Vineeth received 603 petitions on the day and also distributed land patta to five beneficiaries from Morattupalayam village.