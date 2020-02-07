Notification for beneficiaries of Amma cement

The district administration has called upon potential beneficiaries to approach the authorities to get Amma cement under subsidised rates.

A release said there were five godowns under the panchayat unions, and the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation and one godown under the Magalir Thittam. The scheme had been under operation from January 2015 and over 7.13 lakh metric tonnes of Amma cement had been sold to beneficiaries so far.

The scheme entailed maximum of 250 sacks of cement for up to 500 sq.ft., up to 500 sacks of cement for 501 to 1,000 sq.ft. and up to 750 sacks of cement for construction between 1,001 to 1,500 sq.ft. The scheme was of use for green houses and Indira Awas Yojana.

Those seeking to get Amma cement should approach the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation or the District Rural Development Agency along with a copy of the house plan or a letter from the Village Administrative Officer, or tahsildar attesting to the bona fides of the demand.