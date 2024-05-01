Notices being served to farmers and to companies for exploitation of LBP canal water

May 01, 2024 05:01 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST - ERODE

Officials of the Water Resources Organisation (WRO) have begun serving notices to farmers and to companies for illegally drawing water from the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal for non-ayacut areas and also for commercial purposes.

The move comes after the Madras High Court had in its order on November 5, 2023, asked the WRO officials to take necessary steps and ensure water is used only for farming activities.

Keel Bhavani Ayacut Nila Urimaiyalargal Sangam had filed a writ petition seeking direction to officials to take swift action to remove illegal pipelines laid across the canal, close wells and bore wells, disconnect power connection used for illegal tapping of the water either directly or indirectly from the ayacut areas to non-ayacut areas, particularly for commercial and industrial motives.

The petition said the canal is only to facilitate agricultural activities in Erode, Tiruppur and Karur districts covering 2.07 lakh acres, whereas, educational institutions, mineral water companies, cool drink manufacturers, chemical industries, textile units, coir industries and others are exploiting the water sources by digging wells or bore wells near the canal and tapping the water.

Farmers said a Government Order (No. 2259) issued by the Public Works Department dated November 3, 1967 said pumping water from wells, located within 50 metres of the canal, is allowed only during the off-season and not during the irrigation season, and that water should be supplied only to areas within the ayacut areas. “But many had purchased land in non-ayacut areas, dug wells in ayacut areas, and laid pipelines and transferred water,” said association secretary K.V. Ponnaiyan.

With the water level in Bhavanisagar dropping to less than 46 feet against the full reservoir of 105 feet, and farmers demanding implementation of the court order, WRO officials began inspecting wells, bore wells, companies, all located near the canal. A senior engineer told The Hindu that initially power supply to 10 motors was disconnected with the help of Tangedco, while notices were being served to farmers and companies seeking explanation within 15 days. “After receiving the response, further action will be taken,” the engineer said.

