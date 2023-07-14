HamberMenu
Notice served on school for declaring 10 days of holiday for RSS meet 

July 14, 2023 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The School Education Department has served notice on JSS Public School at Udhagamandalam after it declared 10 days of holiday for an RSS meeting.

Parents said the CBSE school had declared holidays for the meeting, which was attended by RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat.

A parent told The Hindu that the students had already lost two days of the school year to heavy rain in the Nilgiris. “Why should they hold the meeting at the school and affect the academic year? They should have held the meeting elsewhere,” the parent said.

When contacted, Chief Educational Officer R. Geetha said a complaint was received only a few days ago, and the School Education Department had asked the school to give an explanation.

The RSS event concluded on Friday.

