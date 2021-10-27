Nothing wrong in Governor seeking details, says Vanathi

Coimbatore

27 October 2021 00:19 IST

BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan on Tuesday said that there was “nothing wrong” in Governor R.N. Ravi seeking details regarding the functioning of various departments under the State government and implementation of welfare schemes.

She told mediapersons here this was “not against the Constitution” and claimed that it was a “regular” procedure. Some were deliberately attempting to find faults with the Governor, she alleged. On V.K. Sasikala, Ms. Srinivasan said that it was up to the AIADMK to decide whether to allow her back into the party and the BJP had no role to play in this issue.

She flagged off a vehicle containing relief materials for the flood-affected regions of Kerala and launched a campaign to redress the grievances of the residents of Coimbatore South Assembly constituency on Tuesday.

Advertising

Advertising