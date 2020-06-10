‘Not reopening temples will affect AIADMK govt. in 2021 polls’

Tiruppur

10 June 2020 22:34 IST

The delay in reopening the temples across the State will affect the AIADMK government in the upcoming 2021 Assembly elections, claimed Hindu Munnani State President Kadeswara C. Subramaniam in Tiruppur on Wednesday.

As part of the Statewide protests, members of the organisation stood on one leg outside the temples which were closed in March.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Subramaniam warned that Hindu Munnani will intensify protests across the State if the temples are not reopened. “This government is reopening Tasmac outlets and restaurants,” he said.

A Hindu Munnani spokesperson claimed that the one-legged demonstrations were conducted in over 100 temples across the district. In Coimbatore district, the public also joined in the demonstrations in a few temples, according to the spokesperson.

Erode Staff Reporter adds:

In Erode, protests were held in front of Eswaran Temple, Perumal Temple, Mariamman Temples at Veerappanchatiram and Surampatti and at Thindal in the city.

Members of the Hindu Munnani said though the Central government had permitted reopening of temples from June 8, many States had reopened temples.