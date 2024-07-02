GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Not meeting Home Minister in connection with hooch deaths: Palaniswami

Published - July 02, 2024 11:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami addressing a press meet at Edappadi in Salem district on Tuesday.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami addressing a press meet at Edappadi in Salem district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday denied media reports that he was going to meet Home Minister Amit Shah seeking a CBI probe into the Kallakurichi hooch deaths.

Speaking to reporters ahead of a meeting with AIADMK functionaries at Edappadi in Salem district, Mr. Palaniswami pointed out that his party had staged a fast seeking a CBI probe into the hooch tragedy. However, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had told the Assembly that a CB-CID probe was enough. “Mr. Stalin said that during the AIADMK regime, we did not order a CBI probe into the deaths of a father and son at Sattankulam police station. However, that case was actually transferred to the CBI by the AIADMK government,” he pointed out.

Mr. Palaniswami alleged that under pressure from the government, the then Kallakurichi Collector had attempted to suppress information on the hooch deaths, which “became the reason for more deaths”. The AIADMK leader said there were media reports two days ago that five people were admitted to hospital after allegedly consuming illicit arrack in Tiruppur district. “This shows the government failed to control illicit arrack. The DMK government did not allow AIADMK to raise the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy in the Assembly,” Mr. Palaniswami added.

He pointed out that last year too, after the hooch tragedies in Chengalpattu and Villupuram, Mr. Stalin had said that manufacture and sale of illicit liquor would be dealt with an iron hand, but no action was taken. A week before the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, the local AIADMK MLA had urged the Superintendent of Police to take action against illicit arrack. “For the past two-and-a-half years, every time, while speaking to the media and in the Assembly, we have highlighted the drug menace in the State,” he said.

Regarding the three new criminal laws implemented from Monday, Mr. Palaniswami said that since English is the link language, these laws should be named in English.

Accusing the DMK of double standards on NEET, he said the party’s MPs must speak up in Parliament to abolish NEET. He felt that education should be brought under the State list. “The Union Government is staging a drama over the Sengol issue. As far as the AIADMK is concerned, people’s issues are important,” Mr. Palaniswami added.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.