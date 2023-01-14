Not fully sedated, wild elephant Karuppan returns to forest

January 14, 2023 03:31 pm | Updated 03:31 pm IST - ERODE

The ‘Operation Black’ to capture a wild elephant, nicknamed Karuppan, and fix a radio collar and translocate it in Talavadi Hills could not be completed on the third day of operation, as the darted elephant was not fully sedated, and it entered the forest area, here on Saturday.

K. Rajkumar, Conservator of Forests and Field Director, Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), told The Hindu that though veterinarians fired the tranquilizer darts in the morning, the darted elephant was not completely sedated, and it entered the forest area. “Elephant tracking teams and other teams, with the help of drones, are monitoring the movement of the elephant”, he said and added that firing more tranquillizer darts would affect the health of the elephant.

During the first day of operation on January 12, the elephant moved from Jerahalli forest range to Talavadi forest range, both in Hasanur Division of STR, and was spotted at Eripuram and Malkuthipuram Thotti areas. When efforts were made by three teams of the Forest Department to capture it, the elephant entered the forest area.

In the early hours of Saturday, the elephant was spotted at a sugarcane field consuming the crops at Eripuram. Veterinarians fired the tranquillizer darts and the elephant was sedated. When steps were taken to bring three kumkis and three earthmovers to drive it into the lorry, the elephant, that was not fully sedated, started to enter the forest area after an hour, officials said.

Teams monitored its movement and again veterinarians fired another tranquillizer dart. But the elephant was not sedated and moved further into the forest. The operation was called off by 2 p.m. as further darting would affect the elephant. But teams continue to monitor its movement.

Over 120 staff were involved in the operation that was involved in conflicts with human beings and crop-raiding for the last one year.