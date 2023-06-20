Not all the 642 trees need to be axed to widen Sathyamangalam Road, says District Green Committee member

June 20, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The proposal to widen the Coimbatore - Sathyamangalam Road has been welcomed, but with some reservation over the number of trees that need to be axed.

The National Highways Department has indicated that 642 trees need to be axed and the proposal came up for inspection and review by the District Green Committee.

Syed, a District Green Committee member and member of Osai, an NGO involved in environmental issues, has begun the inspection on the stretch from Saravanampatti to Punjai Puliampatti in Erode district.

Mr. Syed told The Hindu that the present scope of widening was only for three meters on either side of the road. In addition, a new road connecting Coimbatore - Sathyamangalam Road at an outlay of ₹ 2,000 crore was in the offing and more than ₹ 600 crore had been sanctioned for the land acquisition.

As such, the National Highways Department had completed the widening on 11 km out of the total 30 km. Mr. Syed said that he had inspected 280 of the 642 trees and the remaining trees would inspected in the next couple of days. Of the 280 trees inspected, 170 to 180 trees need not be axed and the Highways Department had agreed to change the alignment accordingly.

Of the trees that were saved were a handful of banyan trees, jamun trees and tamarind trees. Of the 642 trees identified, 14 trees could be transplanted. The issue gains significance because Coimbatore has lost a substantial green cover during works on Avinashi Road, Mettuppalayam Road, Siruvani Road and Pollachi Road. Once the remaining trees were inspected, the number of trees that could be saved would go up further either due to change of alignment of the road or by transplanting some of them.

Once the inspections are completed, the report would be submitted to the President of the District Green Committee and District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati and a final decision would be taken. So far, the National Highways has been very co-operative and was bringing in changes in the alignment, Mr. Syed said.

