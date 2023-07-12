‘Not all stone quarries in Tiruppur utilise nonel detonators’

July 12, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

TIRUPPUR Environmental welfare organisations in Tiruppur have flagged concerns on behalf of farmers over instances of stone quarries bypassing the necessity to utilise nonel (non-electric shock tube system) detonators.

Instead of using the shock tube detonator, which is designed to initiate explosions that propagate a low energy signal similar to dust explosion, the quarries drill holes with borewell machines and place large quantities of explosives such as dynamite and gelatin sticks, in contravention of the specified procedures, N. Shanmugam, Coordinator, Movement Against Illegal Stone Quarries, alleged.

On their part, firms licensed to transport explosives maintain that they have not received any official instruction so far to use only Nonel detonators.

“Of course, the use of nonel detonators has been on the rise in the recent past. But, utilisation of gelatin explosive is still a normal practice,” a dealer of explosives based in Udumalpet, said, however, acknowledging that the fragments of stones do get beyond the boundaries of the small quarries under the impact of the explosion, sometimes causing harm to cattle and humans.

In the latest instance, a complaint has been lodged by the Movement in Uthukuli station demanding action against the proprietor of a stone quarry in the town where a worker had died while operating explosives in contravention of norms, under the Explosives Act. The Movement has also sought action against officials of the Mines Department.

According to an official of the Revenue Department, which has been entrusted with the task of carrying out inspections of the stone quarries to ensure compliance with the norms of explosion, there has been an emphasis on use of nonel explosives, but, so far, the stone quarries have not been entirely restricted from utilising gelatin explosives.

