Not a single locomotive in Southern Railway has toilet facilities: General Manager

General Manager of Southern Railway B.G. Mallya inspecting the Tirupattur – Erode section track on Wednesday.

“Not a single locomotive of the Southern Railways has toilet facilities for loco pilots and the railways are trying to find a solution”, said B.G. Mallya, general manager of Southern Railway here on Wednesday.

Addressing media persons at the Erode Railway Junction here on Wednesday after carrying out the annual inspection in the Tirupattur – Erode section, he said that the absence of toilet facility in the locomotives is a problem that exists across the country and people are trying to find a solution. “Trial projects have been done on some railways, but not very successful”, he added. Mr. Mallya said that a lot of equipment is present in the locomotives and putting a toilet with discharge and water supply is an issue that is being worked out.

He said that during the inspection, railway assets and knowledge level of the field staff were checked, safety checks conducted, and the major bridge which is the Cauvery Bridge, was also checked. He added that all the stations, track machines, tractions, running rooms were checked and found to be in order.