Northern bund of Ukkadam Big Tank and Valankulam to be developed

The Coimbatore Corporation has sent a part of the lake development project to the State Government for approval.

According to sources in the civic body, the proposal that it sent to the Government is part of the ‘quick win’ package of the project for ₹86.4 crore and involves development of the northern bund of the Ukkadam Big Tank (Periyakulam) and Valankulam.

Once the Government accords the administrative and technical sanction, the Corporation will float tenders for the project. The Corporation will utilise the money to build a bicycling and walking track for 1.30 km on the northern bund of the Big Tank and build a promenade and establish eateries along the Valankulam bund.

Beneath the bridge, along the service road the Corporation will also establish an activity area or park.

Even as the Corporation goes about executing the work, it will submit the second package of the lake development project by January-February 2018 to the State Government for approval. The package involves development of the Selvachinthamani, Selvampathy, Krishnampathy and Kumarasamy tanks.

Waste water treatment plant

As part of this package, the Corporation will also establish waste water treatment plant and develop the road across Valankulam that leads to the Coimbatore College Hospital. The development work includes erection of solar street lights, smart benches, etc.

All the structures that the Corporation will erect near the lakes will be of removable materials and not of concrete and will be in compliance with National Green Tribunal guidelines.

The sources say that the Corporation is also looking at re-starting the development of D.B. Road into a model road. It has readied a proposal for ₹24 crore to revamping the pedestrian pathway - widening it both sides of the road to 2 m and developing the carriage way for 13 m - 6.50 m on both sides(motorable space).

As per the revised proposal, the Corporation will work around the trees and provide ducts for taking underground the existing utility lines like power and telephone cables.