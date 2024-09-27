Northeast monsoon preparedness meeting held in Dharmapuri

District Collector K. Shanthi chaired a northeast monsoon coordination meeting with the line departments at the Dharmapuri Collectorate.

Ms. Shanthi ascertained the preparedness of each department and reviewed the arrangements in the event of monsoon-related emergencies and flooding. Revenue, Public Works, Tangedco, Highways, among other departments were advised to coordinate and function in a concerted manner to respond to emergencies.

She instructed the Department of Public Health to ensure adequate stock of medicines. The local body administrations were instructed to carry out fumigation activities to prevent outbreak of dengue. Similarly, School Education Department was instructed to clean overhead tanks with chlorine and ensure supply of potable water in schools. Revenue Department was asked to map out vulnerable areas and vet the arrangements in the designated relief centres.

