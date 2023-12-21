GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Northeast monsoon: disaster-response machinery geared up in Tiruppur district

December 21, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Against the backdrop of flooding caused by heavy rain in the southern districts of Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Tirunelveli, the Water Resources Department in Tiruppur is keeping a close watch on the water level in Thirumoorthy, Amaravathy and Upparu dams as part of its preparedness to address possible exigent situations for the remaining duration of Northeast monsoon.

On Thursday, water level in Amaravathi Dam stood precariously high at 89.18 feet against the maximum of 90 feet. The storage was 3,972.70 million cubic feet against the capacity of 4,047 mcft. The inflow was 1,392 cusecs and the discharge 417 cusecs.

Water level in Thirumoorthy Dam was at 49.47 feet against the maximum level of 60 feet. The storage was 1,499.70 million cubic feet against the capacity of 1,935.25 mcft. The inflow was 820 cusecs and the discharge 1,081 cusecs.

People living along the embankment of irrigation canals fed by the dams are understood to have been alerted by officials to be ready to relocate to safer locations in the event of breaches.

Buildings that will be used to accommodate displaced people have been inspected for suitability. Wherever required, quick repair works are being carried out, according to officials.

At a recent meeting to review preparedness, Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan instructed the Public Works Department to clear encroachments in water bodies. The officials are in the process of putting up warning boards about the depth of ponds, lakes, tanks and other water bodies, to prevent people from taking bath at times of heavy water flow.

On Wednesday, the district administration despatched relief items in 12 vehicles for the people in the flood-affected southern districts.

