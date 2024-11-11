Northeast monsoon above average in Coimbatore

During the northeast monsoon season (from the first week of October to December last week), Coimbatore used to witness 330mm rainfall. But in the last two months, the city has received above-average rainfall.

Rainfall recorded in Coimbatore (in mm): Sulur 484, Periyanaickenpalayam 430.1, Coimbatore South 423.7. TNAU 389, Thondamuthur 371, Siruvani foot hills 339, Podanur railway station 219.4, Madukkarai taluk office 158, Peelamedu 487.6, Saravanampatty 367.6, R.S. Puram 318.2, Sai Baba Colony 282.4, Race Course 263.6, Vadavalli 252.6, Onidpudur 134.4, Periyanaickenpalayam 440, GN Mills 406, Ramanathapuram 398.7, Irugur 370 and Sundarapuram 240.

According to sources in the weather forecast station, the monsoon is expected to intensify in the coming days.

