Northeast monsoon: 35 vulnerable areas identified in Krishnagiri district

District Monitoring Officer and Secretary, Commercial Taxes and Registration Beela Rajesh reviewed the preparedness in the wake of the northeast monsoon here in the district on Tuesday.

A total of 35 vulnerable areas have been identified across the district and 47 relief centres have been set up. About 2,054 frontline workers are being deployed as part of the preparedness arrangements, according to the administration. In the event of evacuation of people from vulnerable areas, the evacuated will be put up in the relief centres.

Reviewing the arrangements, Ms. Rajesh said the designated relief centres are fully equipped to provide food, including toilets and drinking water. The district monitoring officer also ascertained the availability of sand bags to prevent breach of embankments along channels and rivers.

Ms. Rajesh also inspected the community kitchens set up at Thimmapuram Government Higher Secondary School and Kaveripattinam Government Boys Higher Secondary School. She also witnessed a drill conducted by the fire and rescue services personnel at Avadhanapatty boat house.

According to the administration, as of date, 70 drills have been conducted as part of the preparedness assessment for the monsoon.

Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy was present.