North Indian States will need 50 years to develop like Tamil Nadu, says Minister K.N. Nehru

June 08, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - Salem

North Indian States would need 50 years to develop like Tamil Nadu, said Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru here on Thursday.

Inaugurating the Namakkal West district DMK office on Velur Road near Tiruchengode, Mr. Nehru said the district secretaries should talk to party cadre and address their grievances.

On the Governor’s allegation that there was no proper infrastructure in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Nehru said that to develop like Tamil Nadu, north Indian States need 50 years.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the project of planting five lakh saplings across the State highways in Tamil Nadu to mark the centenary celebrations of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi. Following this, the Minister inaugurated the project in Namakkal district on Thursday by planting saplings at Tiruchengode.

In Namakkal district, 12,000 saplings, including varieties of 1,800 saplings of Vembu and Pungan each, 2,000 Vasantha Rani saplings, 1,500 Neer Maruthu saplings, 1,700 Pathani saplings, and 1,500 Aththi saplings, are to be planted on the State highways.

Forest Minister M. Mathiventhan, MLA E.R. Eswaran, and officials from Highways, local bodies, Revenue, and Forest Department participated.