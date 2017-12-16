North Indian gang held in ATM burglaries remanded to judicial custody

The eight-member north Indian gang secured in the ATM burglary cases was remanded to judicial custody here on Friday.

They were taken to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and after examination, they were produced before Judicial Magistrate Rajavelu, who remanded them till December 29.

Nabbing the notorious inter-State ATM burglary gang was the result of meticulous planning and coordinated efforts of the police officials and personnel from western zone, especially from the special investigation team formed by the Coimbatore City Police, said Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore City, K. Periaiah, and Inspector-General of Police - West Zone, A. Pari here on Friday.

The 30-odd officers and personnel in other ranks who were part of the special teams and technical assistance group would be suitably rewarded soon, sources said.

The operation was carried out by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) P. Perumal and the teams were led by Assistant Commissioners of Police K. Balamurugan, M. Baskaran, T. Somasekar and M. Somasundaram.

Addressing reporters, Mr. Pari said that the gang members from Mewar district in Rajasthan were experts in gas cutting and welding and could break open ATM machines in 20 minutes.

Twelve cases were pending against the gang in Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka. A sum of ₹ 3.03 lakh was seized from the gang and the remaining amount was yet to be found, Mr. Pari added.

Sources said that the cash could have been sent to Rajasthan or any other destination through some members of the gang, other than the eight held now. The gang had operated at Vadipatti and Nagamalai Pudukottai in Tamil Nadu.

A tip off from the Vedasanthur check post in Dindigul district helped the police intercept the gang at Namakkal. The gang kept changing the number plates of the two cars while the number plate remained the same in the mini lorry.

The colour difference of the bonnet and door handles helped the police zero in on the car.

The police team investigating the case sought police custody to extract further information from the accused.

Inquiry revealed that the hang was indulged in ATM burglaries in several other states, police sources said.

Earlier, a special police team recovered two guns and 6 pellets from two persons arrested from a hideout in Namakkal on Thursday.