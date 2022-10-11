North-East Monsoon: Collector tells officials to identify risk areas in Dharmapuri

The Hindu Bureau DHARMAPURI
October 11, 2022 18:30 IST

With the North-East Monsoon expected to set in soon, District Collector K. Shanthi convened a meeting to discuss preparedness for the monsoon with the line departments.

Officials were called upon to identify high, medium, and low-risk areas and put in place disaster management relief infrastructure on a war-footing.

The Collector called for efficient coordination, especially between the revenue, local administration and Public Works departments to ensure concerted response to emergencies. The line departments were directed to coordinate with the fire and rescue services for drills to ascertain their own response capacity during floods. Fire and rescue services was asked to ensure availability of adequate equipment.

Each line department was directed to draw up emergency action plan to enable preventive action and efficient management and response ahead of the monsoon. Public health department was asked to ensure adequate stock of medicines, generators, ambulances and draw up directory of resource persons and doctors, and constitute committees to prevent spread of communicable diseases during monsoon.

Tangedco was instructed to review the safety of electricity infrastructure, monitor power lines and repair faulty ones.

The administration has put in a place a 24-hour control room. The public may also whatsapp rainfall related grievances with photographs on 89038 91077; or contact the district control room on 1077.

