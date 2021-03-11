Norms explained to political parties while filing nomination papers

Tiruppur District Election Officer and Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan on Thursday chaired a meeting with representatives from recognised political parties on the filing of nomination papers by the candidates in the eight Assembly constituencies.

The filing of nominations will begin on March 12 (Friday) and will continue till March 19 (except on Saturday and Sunday), a release said.

The candidates can file their papers at the office of the Sub-Collector, Dharapuram for Dharapuram (reserved) constituency, Kangeyam taluk office for Kangeyam constituency, Avinashi taluk office for Avinashi (reserved) constituency, Corporation Zone-I office at Velampalayam for Tiruppur North constituency, Tiruppur Corporation headquarters at Mangalam Road for Tiruppur South constituency, Palladam taluk office for Palladam constituency, Udumalpet Revenue Divisional Office for Udumalpet constituency and Madathukulam taluk office for Madathukulam constituency.

As part of the COVID-19 precautionary measure, only two persons apart from the candidate will be allowed inside the respective offices and masks will be made compulsory, Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan told the representatives.

Only two vehicles per candidate will be permitted within 100 metres of the offices where the nominations are filed and no sloganeering or carrying of party flags will be allowed during the filing of nomination papers, according to the release.

Special camp

Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan also said that a special camp on the electronic Electors Photo Identity Card (e-EPIC) will be conducted for the first-time voters in 1,043 polling stations across the eight Assembly constituencies in Tiruppur district on Saturday and Sunday. The e-EPIC would be a non-editable PDF of the EPIC that can be downloaded on the phone, which was made available for the new electors registered during Special Summary Revision 2021.