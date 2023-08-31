HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Noon-meal workers stage demonstration in Coimbatore

August 31, 2023 07:05 am | Updated 07:07 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

More than 300 noon-meal workers staged a demonstration in Coimbatore to urge the State Government to hand over the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme to them, instead of self-help groups and NGOs. The protest was led by K.N Ramasamy, Coimbatore district president of the Tamil Nadu Noon-Meal Employees’ Association. “There are around 1,100 vacancies under the Nutritious Meal programme in the panchayats in Coimbatore district. If these vacancies are filled, it will not be tough for the workers to handle both the projects, ” said Mr. Ramasamy. The retirement age for noon-meal workers should also be extended from 60 to 62 years, he said.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.