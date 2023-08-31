Noon-meal workers stage demonstration in Coimbatore

August 31, 2023 07:05 am | Updated 07:07 am IST - COIMBATORE

More than 300 noon-meal workers staged a demonstration in Coimbatore to urge the State Government to hand over the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme to them, instead of self-help groups and NGOs. The protest was led by K.N Ramasamy, Coimbatore district president of the Tamil Nadu Noon-Meal Employees’ Association. “There are around 1,100 vacancies under the Nutritious Meal programme in the panchayats in Coimbatore district. If these vacancies are filled, it will not be tough for the workers to handle both the projects, ” said Mr. Ramasamy. The retirement age for noon-meal workers should also be extended from 60 to 62 years, he said.