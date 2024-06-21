GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Noon meal workers stage ‘call attention’ protest in Krishnagiri

Updated - June 21, 2024 10:41 pm IST

Published - June 21, 2024 10:37 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Tamil Nadu Noon Meal Workers Association staging a protest outside the Krishnagiri Collectorate on Friday.

Members of Tamil Nadu Noon Meal Workers Association staging a protest outside the Krishnagiri Collectorate on Friday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

Tamil Nadu Noon Meal Workers Association staged a demonstration over a raft of demands here outside the Collectorate on Friday. The protesters gathered at the district headquarters to “call attention” of the Chief Minister to their grievances.

The association demanded filling up of vacancies on a “war-footing”. The protesters demanded that the Chief Minister fulfil his electoral promise of providing a scale of pay for the workers akin to the government staff and also an assured pension upon retirement.

The protesters also called for appointment of noon-meal staff in various vacancies in any government department. Their other main demands included compassionate employment to male heirs of deceased workers; maternity leave with 12 month pay to women noon-mean workers akin to that government staff.

The noon-meal workers also demanded promotion and increments for workers upon completion of 10/20/30 years of employment. The association also called for lifting of restrictive audit rules levied upon spoilt goods rolled out during COVID. Lastly, the protesters demanded full compensation of retirement benefits on the day of retirement.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.