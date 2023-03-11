Non-stop flight from Coimbatore to North Goa from March 29

March 11, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST

IndiGo Airlines will begin its non-stop evening flight service from Coimbatore city to North Goa from March 29.

The service will be available for four days a week. The service will not be available on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

On Mondays, Fridays and Sundays, the flight from Coimbatore airport to New Goa International Airport will depart at 1.10 p.m. and arrive at 2.30 p.m. On Wednesdays, the flight will leave Coimbatore airport at 6.40 p.m. and arrive at Goa International Airport at 8 p.m.

Similarly, the flight from Goa International Airport to Coimbatore airport on Mondays, Fridays and Sundays will leave at 11.10 a.m. and arrive at Coimbatore airport at 12.35 p.m. On Wednesdays, the service will depart from Goa International Airport at 5 p.m. to reach Coimbatore airport at 6:10 p.m. The regular rules for baggage and check-in apply to this service.

Bookings are open, according to the airline’s website.