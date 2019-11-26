Non-motorised transport exercise gets off to a colourful start

Orange, yellow and violet stripes and chequered patterns greeted road users on Raja Street and Big Bazaar Street near Town Hall as the Coimbatore Corporation’s exercise to promote non-motorised transport (NMT) got off to a colourful start.

The civic body has joined hands with German agency GIZ to promote cycling and walking as a part of the NMT project by painting the roads, says Urban Transport Expert Ranjith Parvathapuram.

The project has just begun on Big Bazaar Street, one of the two roads the two organisations has first identified for the NMT exercise. The idea is to streamline vehicle movement so that there is enough space for cyclists and pedestrians.

Aside from painting the roads, they have also placed wooden structures and used-tyre piles as seats for commuters at bus stops and spread saris as shades to protect pedestrians from sun.

Mr. Parvathapuram says the arrangements will stay in place for 15 days during which the organisations will take people’s feedback. Thereafter, the Corporation will take a call on making permanent the painted portion as non-motorised areas.

The German agency has earmarked ₹ 10 lakh for the purpose to paint not only the Big Bazaar Street, but also Cross Cut Road and a few other stretches on city roads. And, the two organisations will take up the two roads because in its survey it found passenger movement to be the highest in the city – close to 4,000 people walking or crossing the roads in an hour, he points out.

In the survey, the GIZ has identified 26 such places with high pedestrian movement and 300 km of city roads for developing NMT corridors. This exercise will be the first for an Indian city because in other cities, the GIZ has developed only junctions.

Mr. Parvathapuram further says that the NMT exercise will involve only painting road surface and not an infrastructure development as the GIZ wants to create maximum impact with minimum investment.

It started the exercise with a city-wide survey in July this year followed by stakeholder meeting with various government departments, he adds.