Non-medical coveralls can be exported, says official

The Central Government has prohibited export of only medical coveralls and non-medical coveralls used in industries and spas can be exported, according toVijay Kumar, Additional Director General of Foreign Trade.

The Apparel Export Promotion Counil (AEPC) conducted a a webinar on Wednesday on export facilitation. According to a press release from the Council, Mr. Vijay Kumar told the participants that non-medical and non-surgical masks of almost all types of fabrics are allowed to be exported.

The DGFT is holding discussions with the Ministries of Health and Textiles to make further changes in the export policy of masks and PPEs. It will be guided by the advice of both these ministries when the export policy is changed.

A. Sakthivel, chairman of AEPC, urged the government to lift the export ban on N95 masks, PPE-coveralls, and other restricted PPE items as it is the need of the hour. A single mask manufacturing machine can manufacture one lakh pieces per day and there are more than 200 such machines. Therefore, N95 masks should be opened up for exports without any restrictions on quantities.

The AEPC and Ministry of Textiles organised a panel discussion on export facilitation for PPE-Coverall.

Joint Secretary NiharRanjan Dash said the government will facilitate exports of PPEs and other medical textiles after ensuring that the needs of the country for these medical supplies are adequately met through domestic production. When exports are permitted, on its part, the Government will provide all support, including alignment of the domestic laboratories for International certification requirements, according to the press release.